For Javed Akhtar, now a Richard Dawkins award winner, to serve is a privilege

Ans. For a very long time, in fact, from my college days, I have been, what you call, a non-believer or an atheist. But whatever ideas I had developed were totally on my own and I was blissfully unaware that there is someone who writes about rationality or an atheistic point of view so seriously. It was about 20 years ago that I came across Mr. Dawkins’s best seller The God Delusion and it was the first time I had a book that talked about my beliefs, or rather, my disbeliefs. It was an eye opener because there were many things in it that I had thought on my own and many others that gave me a new insight about the point of view that I had nurtured for such a long time.