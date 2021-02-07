OPEN APP
Home >News >India >For Kumbh Mela 2021, no entry without passes
A priest walks across a bridge on the river Ganges freshly painted for the upcoming Kumbh mela in Haridwar. (AP)
For Kumbh Mela 2021, no entry without passes

1 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2021, 11:37 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The passes will be issued only after submission of Covid-19 RT-PCR test report
  • Only vaccinated healthcare and other frontline workers to be deputed for Kumbh Mela duties

Pilgrims will need passes for Kumbh Mela and the passes will be issued only after submission of Covid-19 RT-PCR test report, medical certificate & ID proof. Haridwar district administration has said that those without passes will be denied entry.

The district administration has demanded 70,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines to vaccinate personnel posted on Kumbh Mela duty. The vaccination drive will begin on Monday, District Magistrate C Ravishankar said, ANI quotes.

The SOP for Kumbh has asked the state government to ensure that healthcare workers and other frontline workers engaged in medical and public health operations during the event are vaccinated on priority.

Only vaccinated healthcare and other frontline workers should be deputed for Kumbh Mela duties, it said.

As far as possible, people must maintain a six-feet distance in public places and wear masks, the SOP stated, while the authorities have been directed to ensure the devotees adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour during the Kumbh.

Mask dispensing kiosks at government-approved rates may be set up at entry points and parking lots. Provision should be kept for distribution of free masks to those who cannot afford them, it said

The iconic 'Kumbh Mela' began in Haridwar on January 15 and is set to conclude on April 27.

