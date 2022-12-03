For MCD poll preparations, Delhi govt schools to remain shut today

In view of the preparation of Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) elections 2022 that are set to be conducted tomorrow, December 4, all the government schools in the national capital will remain closed today, Saturday, December 3.
The Directorate of Education released the notification on Friday and informed that schools will remain open on the second Saturday of the month, that is on 10 December.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls will take place on 4 December and the vote counting will take place on 8 December. The campaigning for the same ended on Friday.
Meanwhile, ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls in the national capital, Delhi Police is working round the clock to ensure prevent law and order situation on the day of polling on Sunday, a police official said.
The intel wing of the police is working with the central agencies to fulfil the purpose.
Further liquor sale has also been banned temporarily in the national capital. The national capital's Excise Department had announced that alcohol sales will be prohibited for three days in Delhi starting from Friday evening.
The three-day ban will come into force from the time the campaigning ends until the completion of voting.
"Delhi Police's arrangements are sufficient. There will be a total of 30,000 jawans on duty out of which 16,000 would be Delhi Police jawans and the rest would be outside forces," news agency ANI quoted Special Commissioner Preet Hooda.
The top officer said Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) jawans and home guards will also be deployed.
Point-to-point planning has been done, Hooda said, adding, "Security forces will keep a watch with the help of drones. Around four to five drones have been assigned to each district."
The elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi are seeing high-pitched contests between the BJP, which currently holds the reins of the civic bodies in the national capital, and the AAP, besides the Congress.
