Lupin launches mobile compatible educational website for medical students

RaJeev Sibal, President, India Region Formulations, Lupin said "we live in a time when medical knowledge is dynamic and changing by the minute. With Scifllx, we strive to make It easier for students pursuing pulmonology to access to the latest research and medical innovations at the touch of their fingertips. Lupin has curated the full range of current evidence-based content to aid doctors in their clinical decision making and as a result improve patient outcomes."