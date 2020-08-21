For restaurants, dine-in business remains dull

India allowed restaurants to open in July, but with restrictions, such as timing and strict social distancing. They were barred from serving alcohol, which brings in significant revenues. However, some of these restrictions have now eased with curfew on night timings gradually lifted, but bars and nightclubs continue to remain shut. However, not all restaurants have resumed dine-in service. A report by online food delivery platform Zomato estimates that only 17% dine-out restaurants are currently open for business.