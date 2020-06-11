Even though India recorded highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases and highest single-day fatalities, the number of recoveries remained more than the active novel coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day. According to figures released by the health ministry today, 1,41,028 patients have recovered so far from coronavirus vis-a-vis total active cases of 1,37,448.

Thus, around 49.21% patients have recovered so far. More than 70% of the deaths are due to comorbidities, the health ministry said.

On Wednesday, for the first time the total number of recovered cases surpassed the count of active cases.

Overall, the total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 2,86,579 after the country registered highest single-day fresh cases of 9,996. The death toll in the country increased to 8,102 after 357 fatalities were reported in 24 hours, it also the the highest single-day spike.

As of 9 am today, over 52 lakh coronavirus tests have been done so far, according to medical research body ICMR. And in past 24 hours, over 1.50 lakh cases were done.

Of the 357 new deaths in past 24 hours, 149 were in Maharashtra, 79 in Delhi, 34 in Gujarat, 20 in Uttar Pradesh, 19 in Tamil Nadu, 17 in West Bengal, eight in Telangana, seven each in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, four in Rajasthan, three each in Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka, two each in Kerala and Uttarakhand, one each in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh.

Out of the total 8,102 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,438 deaths followed by Gujarat with 1,347 deaths, Delhi with 984, Madhya Pradesh with 427, West Bengal with 432, Tamil Nadu with 326, Uttar Pradesh with 321, Rajasthan with 259 and Telangana with 156 deaths.

Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases across the world has crossed 73.60 lakh while the death toll has gone up to 4.16 lakh. India has the fifth highest number of cases after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK. The total number of coronavirus in the US has crossed 20 lakh while fatalities has gone past 1.12 lakh.

(With Agency Inputs)

