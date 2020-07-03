For the second consecutive day, Maharashtra, on Friday, witnessed over 6,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state reported 6,364 new Covid-19 cases, which is its biggest single-day spike so far, taking its virus count to 1,92,990. On Thursday too, the state had reported more than 6,000 new virus cases.

198 more virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours took the state's death toll to 8,376. The number of recovered Covid-19 patients are 1,04,67 while there are 79,911 active cases in the state at the moment, the state health department said in its daily bulletin.

Out of 198 Covid-19 deaths reported in the state on Friday, 150 occurred in the last 48 hours and rest 48 are from the previous period.

The Covid-19 case count in Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum, increased to 2,309 as eight new cases were reported on Friday, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The civic body has, however, stopped disclosing the number of deaths from the slum dominated area since the last few days without specifying any reason.

The BMC official said that Dharavi now only has 551 active Covid-19 cases, as 1,672 patients have been discharged post recovery.

Dharavi's COVID-19 case doubling rate is 140 days as per the average of last seven days and its average growth rate is 0.55 per cent, he said.

