Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  For second time, ex-Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh tests Covid-19 positive

For second time, ex-Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh tests Covid-19 positive

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh tested positive for covid-19 infection. 
1 min read . 08:12 PM ISTLivemint

Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh informed about his contraction with Covid-19 viral infection on his official Twitter account on Sunday.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

For the second time since the coronavirus pandemic began, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh has tested Covid-19 positive. The ex-minister informed about his contraction with Covid-19 viral infection on his official Twitter account on Sunday.

For the second time since the coronavirus pandemic began, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh has tested Covid-19 positive. The ex-minister informed about his contraction with Covid-19 viral infection on his official Twitter account on Sunday.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that he got tested for the disease after exhibiting symptoms and will follow the home isolation guidelines. He also requested the people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested if they caught the infection too.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that he got tested for the disease after exhibiting symptoms and will follow the home isolation guidelines. He also requested the people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested if they caught the infection too.

“I have got the Covid-19 test done, in which my report has come positive. In view of the infection, I will be in isolation for a few days. I request all the people who have come in contact with me in the past, to take care of their health, and must get Covid-19 test done," Raman Singh tweeted.

“I have got the Covid-19 test done, in which my report has come positive. In view of the infection, I will be in isolation for a few days. I request all the people who have come in contact with me in the past, to take care of their health, and must get Covid-19 test done," Raman Singh tweeted.

Last time, he got positive for Covid-19 infection in September 2020.

Last time, he got positive for Covid-19 infection in September 2020.

After getting the information about Singh's health, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wished him a speedy recovery. 

After getting the information about Singh's health, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wished him a speedy recovery. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.