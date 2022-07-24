For second time, ex-Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh tests Covid-19 positive

For second time, ex-Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh tests Covid-19 positive1 min read . 08:12 PM IST
Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh informed about his contraction with Covid-19 viral infection on his official Twitter account on Sunday.
For the second time since the coronavirus pandemic began, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh has tested Covid-19 positive. The ex-minister informed about his contraction with Covid-19 viral infection on his official Twitter account on Sunday.
The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that he got tested for the disease after exhibiting symptoms and will follow the home isolation guidelines. He also requested the people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested if they caught the infection too.
“I have got the Covid-19 test done, in which my report has come positive. In view of the infection, I will be in isolation for a few days. I request all the people who have come in contact with me in the past, to take care of their health, and must get Covid-19 test done," Raman Singh tweeted.
Last time, he got positive for Covid-19 infection in September 2020.
After getting the information about Singh's health, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wished him a speedy recovery.
