Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >For selling data on dormant bank accounts that had Rs216 crore deposit, 12 held

For selling data on dormant bank accounts that had Rs216 crore deposit, 12 held

Bad loans at Indian banks reached a record $150 billion at the end of March with state-run banks accounting for the lion’s share. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
1 min read . 10:36 AM IST ANI

The alleged fraud came to light after a team from the Cyber Crime Cell received a tip-off that some people were trying to sell data of dormant accounts in the city

PUNE : The Pune City Police's Cyber Crime wing on Tuesday booked 12 people including two directors of regional news channels from Maharashtra for allegedly selling data of dormant bank accounts containing deposits of 216 crore.

The Pune City Police's Cyber Crime wing on Tuesday booked 12 people including two directors of regional news channels from Maharashtra for allegedly selling data of dormant bank accounts containing deposits of 216 crore.

The alleged fraud came to light after a team from the Cyber Crime Cell received a tip-off that some people were trying to sell data of dormant accounts in the city

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Noida airport: UP cabinet approves proposal to acquire 1,365 hectare land

1 min read . 10:38 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead at Delhi residence

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST

US issues rules for 'serial testing' for coronavirus

1 min read . 10:17 AM IST

India’s unique federalism predates Independence

1 min read . 10:05 AM IST

The alleged fraud came to light after a team from the Cyber Crime Cell received a tip-off that some people were trying to sell data of dormant accounts in the city

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Noida airport: UP cabinet approves proposal to acquire 1,365 hectare land

1 min read . 10:38 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead at Delhi residence

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST

US issues rules for 'serial testing' for coronavirus

1 min read . 10:17 AM IST

India’s unique federalism predates Independence

1 min read . 10:05 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Accordingly, a trap was set and initially, seven accused were arrested who allegedly reached the spot in Pune to sell this data. After detaining these accused they revealed the involvement of some more accused in the scam hence other accused were arrested from Pune and Mumbai railway stations.

A case has been registered under Sec 419, 420, 34, 120(B) of IPC and Sec 43/66 & 66(d) of the Information Technology Act. Further investigation into the case is nderway.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.