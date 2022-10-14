For the 1st time, World's largest plane to touchdown in Bengaluru today

For the 1st time, World's largest plane to touchdown in Bengaluru today2 min read . 09:41 AM IST
The world's largest plane, A380 will land in Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) for the very first time today i.e. on 14 October. Emirates Airlines flight EK562 will land its signature double-decker aircraft at the capital city of Karnataka from Dubai.
As per Deccan Herald report, the flight EK562 has departed from the Dubai International Airport at 10 am local time and land at the KIA at 3.40 pm local time.
The flight will also do a return journey today itself, the passengers aboard flight number EK563 will travel in an A380 which will depart KIA at 6.40 pm local time and reach Dubai at 9 pm local time.
The A380 was earlier set to touch down in Bengaluru on 30 October. The flight was to depart from Dubai at 9.25 pm local time on 30 October and land at KIA at 2.30 am on 31 October.
Bengaluru Airport has also shared the news on their official Twitter handle and also informed that teams are gearing up for this historic flight. In a tweet, it wrote, The Emirates Airbus A380 will land at #BLRAirport on Oct 14. Our teams are gearing up for this historic maiden flight to #BLR. Our engineers and operations team are testing infrastructure and processes. We are waiting for the big day with bated breath.
Currently, only four cities in India are A380 compatible - Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
Emirates started operations to India in 1985 with its scheduled services to Mumbai and Delhi and has been serving customers in Bengaluru with its award-winning services since 2006.
As per Emirates statement on 16 August, Bengaluru will be the second city in India to be served by the iconic Emirates A380 aircraft, with customers enjoying the signature experience on the Dubai – Mumbai route since 2014.
"The daily A380 flights will operate as EK568/569 with an aircraft in a three-class configuration, offering seats in Economy Class, in addition to premium cabins, in Business Class and First Class. The deployment of the double-decker aircraft will complement its existing services, EK564/565 and EK566/567, each also operating on a daily basis with modern wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft. Flights EK564/565 will operate using a mix of Boeing 777-200LR and Boeing 777-300ER aircraft while EK566/567 will offer seats in First Class, Business Class and Economy Class aboard a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, the statement read.
The A380 has up to 45 percent more seating capacity than the Boeing 777 aircraft.
The A380 experience has remained a long-time favourite amongst travel enthusiasts, loved for its extra legroom and comfort and the industry’s largest screens for customers across all cabins to enjoy the airline’s extensive selection of content on its award-winning in-flight entertainment system, ice.
Customers travelling in premium cabins continue to return again and again when making travel plans, for its signature features such as the popular Onboard Lounge and fully flat seats in Business Class, as well as private suites and Shower Spas in First Class.
