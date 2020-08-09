New Delhi: In a new high, India on Sunday said it has scaled the peak of testing more than 7 lakhs tests in a single day. "Continuing the streak of more than 6 lakh tests in a single day for several days, India’s tests have grown exponentially. 7,19,364 tests were done in the last 24 hours," said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,19,364 samples were tested on 8 August while over 2.41 crores samples so far have been tested in the country.

"Such high level of testing will also lead to high number of daily positive cases, however states have been advised to firmly focus on comprehensive tracking, prompt isolation and effective treatment, following the Centre-led strategy of TEST, TRACK, TREAT. Several meetings have been taken in the past week to engage with States that are showing higher fatality rate," the ministry said.

Such an approach has started showing results and recoveries are also increasing exponentially. India has recorded the highest number of recoveries in a single day with 53,879 COVID patients having recovered and discharged yesterday. With this, the total number of recovered cases has touched another high of 14,80,884 today. This is more than twice the number of active cases (6,28,747 today). The number of recovered cases has touched another high of 2.36 times the active cases, which are all under medical attention either in home isolation or in hospitals.

India on Sunday achieved a grim milestone after recording the highest single-day spike of 64,399 coronavirus cases.

As many as 861 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative toll to 43,379.

With the new cases, the country's coronavirus count has reached 21,53,011 including 6,28,747 active cases and 14,80,885 cured/discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra has 1,47,355 active coronavirus cases, the highest in the country.

With higher number of recovered patients, the recovery rate, which has continued on its growth graph, stands at 68.78% today.

"The widening difference between recovered and active cases, indicative of the higher number of recoveries as compared to those either in hospitals or in home isolation, is 8,52,137 today," the ministry said.

"Higher number of recoveries is a result of focused implementation of the various actions taken collectively by the Centre and State/UT governments towards ramping up the hospital and clinical management infrastructure aimed at providing quality clinical care based on the Standard of Care, as advised by the Centre in its Clinical Treatment Protocol. Due to these efforts, the Case Fatality Rate has further slumped, touching an improved rate of 2.01% today," the ministry further said.

