For the first time, India conducts over 7 lakh Covid-19 tests in a day

Such an approach has started showing results and recoveries are also increasing exponentially. India has recorded the highest number of recoveries in a single day with 53,879 COVID patients having recovered and discharged yesterday. With this, the total number of recovered cases has touched another high of 14,80,884 today. This is more than twice the number of active cases (6,28,747 today). The number of recovered cases has touched another high of 2.36 times the active cases, which are all under medical attention either in home isolation or in hospitals.