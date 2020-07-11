New Delhi: For third day in a row, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday witnessed a fresh single-day spike in new Covid-19 cases. Record 1,813 new cases in the last 24 hours took the state's overall coronavirus tally to 27,235.

The southern state's previous high in number of new cases in 24 hours was on 10 July when it clocked 1,608 new cases. On 9 July the state had reported 1,555 new cases.

Out of the total number of cases, 12,533 cases are active. As many as 1,168 persons were discharged today, taking the tally of discharged people to 14,393.

The state also witnessed a new single-day high in deaths with 17 more fatalities taking the state's death toll to 309.

Among the 17 patients who succumbed to the infection, four were from Kurnool, three each from Guntur and Vizianagaram, two each from Krishna and Nellore, and one each from Anantapur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam districts. The death toll in the state now stands at 309.

In the last 24 hours, 20,590 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh and 1,775 of them tested Covid-19 positive. Apart from it, 34 from other states and four from other countries were detected Covid-19 positive.

The state identified 76 Covid Care Centres with bed strength of 45,240 in all the 13 districts, thus ensuring availability of at least 3,000 beds in each district to take care of asymptomatic and mild cases.

With inputs from PTI





