'For what I did to him, he was too generous', ex- Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad praises PM Modi3 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 04:56 PM IST
- This is not the first time PM Modi and Ghulam Nabi Azad have praised each other. Last year Azad had mentioned he had a misconception of PM Modi as a ‘crude man’. PM Modi was also seen the J&K leader his ‘true friend’
‘(PM Modi) he behaved like a statesman, not taking revenge’, former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi in an interview with news agency ANI has praised his opposition BJP leader and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×