He further stated, “I don’t want to expose and totally demolish Congress. I may have some differences with leadership, but I have no differences with Congress party or Congress ideology. I have no difference of opinion with Congress ideology or earlier Congress leadership. Of course here and there in my book, I mentioned what went wrong during Nehru ji's time, Indira ji's time, Rajiv ji's time but I also said they were tall leaders".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}