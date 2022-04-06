Forbes billionaires 2022 list: Check the rankings of Mukesh Ambani and Adani

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Forbes billionaires 2022 list: Forbes said there were 87 fewer billionaires when compared with a year-ago period and they are worth a collective $12.7 trillion.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The much-awaited Forbes billionaires 2022 list is out, that compiles the list of world's richest, who this time were hit by the impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict, coronavirus pandemic and sluggish markets.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The much-awaited Forbes billionaires 2022 list is out, that compiles the list of world's richest, who this time were hit by the impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict, coronavirus pandemic and sluggish markets.
Forbes said there were 87 fewer billionaires when compared with a year-ago period and they are worth a collective $12.7 trillion.
Forbes said there were 87 fewer billionaires when compared with a year-ago period and they are worth a collective $12.7 trillion.
"The most dramatic drops have occurred in Russia, where there are 34 fewer billionaires than last year following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and China, where a government crackdown on tech companies has led to 87 fewer Chinese billionaires on the list," Forbes said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The most dramatic drops have occurred in Russia, where there are 34 fewer billionaires than last year following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and China, where a government crackdown on tech companies has led to 87 fewer Chinese billionaires on the list," Forbes said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has been ranked 10th richest in the Forbes billionaires list for 2022 and is the only Indian to make it to the coveted top 10 list.
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has been ranked 10th richest in the Forbes billionaires list for 2022 and is the only Indian to make it to the coveted top 10 list.
Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of $100.1 billion, is followed by Gautam Adani with a net worth of $90 billion. However, according to Bloomberg's real time billionaires index, Gautam Adani has a net worth of over $100 billion and is ranked above Mukesh Ambani to bag the title of Asia's richest man.
Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of $100.1 billion, is followed by Gautam Adani with a net worth of $90 billion. However, according to Bloomberg's real time billionaires index, Gautam Adani has a net worth of over $100 billion and is ranked above Mukesh Ambani to bag the title of Asia's richest man.
Adani's net worth zoomed as stock prices of his listed group companies soared on BSE and NSE over the past few years. Adani's wealth increased by $23.5 billion so far this year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Adani's net worth zoomed as stock prices of his listed group companies soared on BSE and NSE over the past few years. Adani's wealth increased by $23.5 billion so far this year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Adani group, founded in 1988, has a current market capitalization of $151 billion, comprising seven publicly listed companies with businesses spanning power generation and distribution, renewable energy, gas and infrastructure, logistics (seaport, airports, shipping, and rail), mining and resources, and other sectors.
Adani group, founded in 1988, has a current market capitalization of $151 billion, comprising seven publicly listed companies with businesses spanning power generation and distribution, renewable energy, gas and infrastructure, logistics (seaport, airports, shipping, and rail), mining and resources, and other sectors.
Elon Musk is leading the Forbes billionaires list with a net worth $219 billion, followed by Amazon chief Jeff Bezos at $171 billion.
Forbes said it has found more than 1,000 billionaires who are richer than they were a year ago. At least 236 newcomers have become billionaires over the past year—including the first ever from Barbados, Bulgaria, Estonia and Uruguay.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Forbes said it has found more than 1,000 billionaires who are richer than they were a year ago. At least 236 newcomers have become billionaires over the past year—including the first ever from Barbados, Bulgaria, Estonia and Uruguay.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
America has most number of billionaires at 735 worth a collective net worth $4.7 trillion, including Elon Musk, who tops the World’s Billionaires list for the first time.
America has most number of billionaires at 735 worth a collective net worth $4.7 trillion, including Elon Musk, who tops the World’s Billionaires list for the first time.
China (including Macau and Hong Kong) remains number two, with 607 billionaires worth a collective $2.3 trillion.
China (including Macau and Hong Kong) remains number two, with 607 billionaires worth a collective $2.3 trillion.
Forbes uses stock prices and exchange rates from March 11, 2022 to calculate net worths.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Forbes uses stock prices and exchange rates from March 11, 2022 to calculate net worths.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!