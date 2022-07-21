Forbes highlighted that comedy creators top the list, followed very closely by beauty and fashion; together they dominate 40 percent of the list. The average engagement rate of the 100 creators on the list is 5.89% and the average INCA Score is 8.39/10.
The internet has become a very important part of our daily lives. From online shopping, watching your favourite series to searching for jobs, learning something new, etc. the internet has it all. Social media platforms are influencing the digital world, and it has given birth to content creators in a vast range of segments. Nowadays, social media has led to new formats in content, which allow content creators to make both long and short videos. And to keep their hard-earned audience to stay relevant, and entertained and to increase their followers base, these creators are constantly innovating and bringing fresh and unique content. Forbes has identified India's top 100 Digital Stars for this year. These digital stars have gained popularity in the fields of comedy, travel, fashion, beauty, food, business, and changemaker among others.
As per Forbes statement, Nikhil Sharma has topped the list in the travel category, with the highest INscore of 9.06, because his content performance is the best (engagement, reach, etc), compared to creators of similar type and with a follower base range.
Comedian Abhishek Upmanyu held the second rank with an INscore of 9.06 as well, followed by Komal Pandey at the third rank with an INscore of 9.03.
Mohammed Salim Khan and Anmol Jaiswal held 4th and 5th rank in the travel category. Others were - Nirmal Pillai and Saurabh Ghadge in the comedy category were at sixth and 8th rank, Shlok Srivastava and Beebom in the tech category at seventh and ninth rank, and Sujith Bhakthan holding the tenth spot in the travel category.
In terms of engagement, Natasha Noel is on top, whereas Ashish Chanchlani has the highest followers.
The average engagement rate of the 100 creators on the list is 5.89% and the average INCA Score is 8.39/10.
Forbes highlighted that comedy creators top the list, followed very closely by beauty and fashion; together they dominate 40 percent of the list. Men and women contribute equally to the list, close to 50:50, and there are two transgender individuals. Although gaming creators account for a large chunk of India’s digital stars, given the high engagement percentage, for this list we have focussed on original content creators (gamers who live stream on YouTube are not included).
"We have considered Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook for this list since they are the most popular platforms for influencer marketing campaigns. Creators don’t have to be present on all the platforms to find a place on the list; if they are on more than one platform, and the data is available in the INCA platform, then the metrics—followers, engagement, views, reach, impressions, etc—have been consolidated across platforms, and used for the purpose of ranking in this list," Forbes-INCA said.
As per Statista, Indians spend an average of 2 hours and 36 minutes a day on social media platforms.
The ₹900-crore industry is pegged to grow at a CAGR of 25% and become a ₹2,200 crore industry by 2025, as per e4m INCA’s Influencer Marketing Report 2021. The growth is bound to help brands, creators, and consumers.
