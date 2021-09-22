Ford India in process of coming out with settlement package for staff: TN govt

"Even now the factory is producing cars, employees are being given salaries. We have enough time for that (to announce a relief package). They have announced closure of the plant only in 2022.", he said. A parts supplier who had set up shop in 1997 along with Ford, which had commenced operations at Maraimalai Nagar, about 45 kms from Chennai, said 80 per cent of the parts manufactured were supplied to Ford and his company was earning ₹80 crore annually. "We will be hit hard in the wake of Ford closing down the unit. We even had the land leased from Ford to produce the auto parts," he said.