Forecasts  seem to take the form of propaganda

Forecasts are an important part of decision making and setting agenda for the future. Margaret Heffernan, writing in Unchartered—How to Map the Future Together, says that when it comes to forecasts, there has been a shift from predictions to propaganda. Mint takes a deep dive.

What is the problem with many forecasts?

Heffernan feels that of late, a rising number of forecasts are made to seek media attention. She gives the example of the famous forecast made by two researchers at Oxford University in 2013 which noted that by 2035, 47% of US jobs would disappear on the back of automation. Heffernan questions this. “Twenty-three years hence, exactly 47% of jobs could be known to have disappeared?" she asks. The precision and the inevitability of the forecast puzzled her. How could any researcher be so sure about something that would happen two decades later? She wonders how there was no skepticism around such precision.

What happened after the outlook was made?

The precision of the forecast essentially ensured that it was soon picked up by the media. Everyone from striking workers to Bill Gates talked about it, with no one really having read the full study that gave such an estimate. Interestingly, similar studies were carried out, with many different results. These precise forecasts were all over the place. They ranged from McKinsey saying that around 60% of overall occupations were at risk to the World Economic Forum (WEF) predicting that 75 million jobs would be destroyed as a result of automation, even as 133 million jobs would be created.

View Full Image Automation predictions

In which sector can we see such predictions the most?

As Heffernan writes in her book: “Nowhere has this subtle shift from prediction to propaganda been more prominent than in the marketing of autonomous vehicles. The driverless car, we have been told for years now, is inevitable. There’s no point even learning to drive… so immediately will the liberating technology be upon us."

What’s with estimates hinting inevitability?

The inevitability of the forecasts makes people refrain from asking questions. The idea of driverless cars casts many doubts, including what will happen to individuals who make a living by driving vehicles. Another important question that arises from such a forecast is who will be blamed in case a driverless car is involved in an accident and injures or kills someone? As Hector Macdonald writes in Truth, if driverless cars “lead to the deaths of a few hundred people on our streets, it may be politically unacceptable".

What makes these forecasts inevitable?

Heffernan feels that “a simplistic commercial view of the future is being forced onto a world" because of these forecasts and this is leading to a situation where “the more we believe, the less we question and the more probable the forecast becomes". There is a problem with that. However, it is hardly surprising given that automobiles are the largest manufacturing business in the world and there is a lot of money involved in this activity.

Vivek Kaul is the author of Bad Money.





