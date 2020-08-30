Forecasts  seem to take the form of propaganda

Heffernan feels that of late, a rising number of forecasts are made to seek media attention. She gives the example of the famous forecast made by two researchers at Oxford University in 2013 which noted that by 2035, 47% of US jobs would disappear on the back of automation. Heffernan questions this. “Twenty-three years hence, exactly 47% of jobs could be known to have disappeared?" she asks. The precision and the inevitability of the forecast puzzled her. How could any researcher be so sure about something that would happen two decades later? She wonders how there was no skepticism around such precision.