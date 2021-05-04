The government on Tuesday issued a statement on the measures taken to ensure expeditious allocation of coronavirus supplies received from the global community. The Centre said that the medical infrastructure of 31 states and Union Territories have been strengthened with the help of foreign aid.

The central government said that 40 lakh items of 24 different categories have been dispatched to 86 institutions in different states.

BiPAP machines, oxygen (oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, PSA oxygen plants, pulse oximeters), drugs (Faviparivir and Remdesivir), PPE (coveralls, N-95 masks and gowns) are some of the categories of equipment that have been distributed.

Following are the institutions in Delhi that have received the equipment:

Delhi NCR

1. LHMC Delhi

2. Safdarjung Hospital Delhi

3. RML Hospital

4. AIIMS Delhi

5. DRDO Delhi

6. 2 hospitals in Delhi (Moti Nagar & Pooth Kalan)

7. NITRD Delhi

8. ITBP Noida

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha today said 41 hospitals with around 7,000 people on oxygen support sent SOS calls to the Delhi government on 3 May.

He also said that the national capital received an average of 393 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen a day last week against the requirement of 976 MT.

“Forty-one hospitals, with 7,142 people on oxygen support, sent SOS calls to the Delhi government on Monday," Chadha said, adding that ‘Team Kejriwal’ promptly responded to all the SOS calls and delivered 21.3 MT of oxygen to these hospitals.

The AAP leader also rued that “Delhi received an average of 393 MT of oxygen a day last week against the requirement of 976 MT".

He noted that 393 MT is just 40% of the total demand.

