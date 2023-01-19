Foreign banks in Gift City may get tax sops3 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 11:25 PM IST
The tax provision will impact long-term infra sector loans as the tax will come into play after the holiday period ends.
NEW DELHI : International banking units (IBUs) of foreign banks located in Gift City, Gujarat, may be given tax relief in the upcoming budget, according to people privy to the development.