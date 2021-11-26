Foreign creditors to get a foot in the IBC door

In addition to the bankruptcy provisions against personal guarantors, which are proposed in the latest draft, proposals made earlier covering the defaulting Indian company in a cross-border insolvency scenario will also be legislated as part of a new section in the IBC. This framework, which will be ‘part Z’ of the IBC, will also cover foreign companies and limited liability partnerships with an establishment in India. It, will, however, exclude any defaulting banks and financial institutions in India.

