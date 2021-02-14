Foreign diplomats may visit the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir this week

The visit of the third group of diplomats comes after two key developments in the region -- the restoration of 4G internet services and the conclusion of local body polls. The two issues were seen as irritants between India and the international community with some groups of lawmakers of Europe, UK and the US expressing concern particularly over the lack of internet services and the imprisonment of local leaders. Internet services were restored earlier this month after a gap of 18 months which was welcomed by groups in the region as well as foreign governments.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}