Centre weighs pilot e-commerce inventory model with UK under FTA, Gujarat to serve as local base
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 18 Sept 2025, 06:51 pm IST
Summary
India’s current FDI rules don't allow foreign-funded e-commerce companies to operate under an inventory-based model. They can only operate as a neutral, digital marketplace platform. The same restrictions apply to exports - they can facilitate exports by third-party sellers, and not on their own.
New Delhi: India is considering a pilot project to allow foreign-funded e-commerce companies to buy goods from local vendors, stock them, and sell to consumers abroad, in a shift away from the current rules that permit these firms to operate only as a marketplace, connecting buyers and sellers.
