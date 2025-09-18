"Allowing the inventory model for e-commerce, specifically for exports, can be a game-changer for Indian brands. Today, demand for Indian products is growing across global markets, but exporters often struggle with supply chain inefficiencies, high lead times, and lack of scale. The inventory model will enable companies to stock products closer to the point of demand, ensuring faster delivery, better customer experience, and greater competitiveness against global peers," Ravi Saxena, chief executive and founder of Wonderchef, said. "For consumer brands like Wonderchef, this would open significant opportunities to serve international customers directly, expand into new geographies, and build stronger brand equity abroad. More importantly, it can help India move up the value chain in global trade, positioning us as a reliable source of high-quality, design-led products."