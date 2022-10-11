The FSSAI has requested all competent authorities of exporting countries to provide the list of existing manufacturers and those who are intended to export these food products to India
In an order issued on Monday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said that it has been decided that registrations of foreign food manufacturing facilities, falling under five food categories, who are intended to export these products shall be mandatory. Food regulator FSSAI has made it mandatory for foreign food manufacturing facilities to register with it for exporting products such as meat, milk and infant foods to India.
This will be effective from February 1, 2023. These categories are milk and milk products; meat and meat products, including poultry, fish and their products; egg powder; infant food; and nutraceuticals.
The FSSAI has requested all competent authorities of exporting countries to provide the list of existing manufacturers and those who are intended to export these food products to India.
Based on information provided by them, the FSSAI will register these facilities on its portal.
Meanwhile, Union minister Piyush Goyal earlier asked the industry to ensure their products meet international quality standards and help build a 'Brand India' as the country aims to become a developed nation by 2047.
Addressing an event organised by the Quality Council of India (QCI), Commerce and Industry Minister Goyal also called for convergence of various quality certification related organisations whether it is FSSAI, the BIS, the Rail or Defense establishments.
"I would urge the ministry as well as QCI to work to bring in convergence...so that the investment environment that we have created can go from strength to strength and can help India achieve our mission of becoming a developed nation by 2047," he said, and added quality will define 'Brand India'.
