More perks for electronics store staff this festive season3 min read 04 Aug 2023, 11:16 PM IST
The renewed sales thrust comes as the Indian mobile phone market, the world’s second-largest, shrank for the third straight quarter in the three months ended March, according to Counterpoint Research
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI : Foreign holidays, gold coins, travel vouchers, and cash incentives are some of the perks consumer electronic brands and retailers are offering store promoters and retail staff this festive season to accelerate sales.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message