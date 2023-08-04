More perks for electronics store staff this festive season

“Incentives are part and parcel of business throughout the year, but they double-up during the festival season. In fact, we have planned foreign trips for some of our people who have been top performers," said Subhash Chandra, managing director at Sangeetha Mobiles. The incentives come on the back of an increase in the average selling price of consumer electronic items by about 10% over the last one year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}