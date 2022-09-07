Foreign investors flock to companies focused on domestic sectors

Among key sectors that have seen renewed FPI interest are financials, consumer discretionary, industrials, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and telecom. The banking, financial services and insurance sector, which saw FPI selling of $7.36 billion in the first half of 2022, has seen net FPI buying of $1.73 billion in the second half till 31 August. The FMCG sector saw FPI buying of $1.66 billion in July and August.

