Foreign law firms get a foot in door

So far, foreign law firms or foreign lawyers were not allowed to practise law in India either on the litigation or non-litigation side unless they fulfilled the requirement of the Advocates Act, 1961 and the Bar Council of India Rules. However, neither the Act nor the Rules restrict foreign law firms or foreign lawyers from travelling to India temporarily on a “fly-in and fly-out" basis to provide legal advice to their Indian clients regarding foreign law or their home country’s legal system, as well as various international legal issues.