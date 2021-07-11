NEW DELHI : Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar will be on a two-nation tour of Central Asia this week, his first stop being Tajikistan for the China- and Russia-led Shanghai Cooperation Organisation or SCO foreign ministers meet, an Indian official said on Sunday.

Jaishankar’s second stop will be Uzbekistan for a regional connectivity conference.

The SCO foreign ministers’ meet will take place in the Tajik capital Dushanbe on 13-14 July where the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan is expected to be a key point on the agenda. Tajikistan is chair of the eight member grouping this year that includes Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan.

The advances made by the Taliban territorially especially in north Afghanistan bordering Tajikistan following the departure of US troops has been a source of wariness for Afghanistan’s neighbours including Tajikistan that shares a border with the country. News reports last week had said that over 1,000 Afghan soldiers had fled Afghanistan and crossed over to Tajikistan as the Taliban made inroads into more Afghan government held areas.Jaishankar on a visit to Russia last week said he concerned by the levels of violence in Afghanistan. India has been repeatedly seeking a reduction in the levels of violence warning that the legitimacy of a dispensation that had come to power through violence would be questioned. The situation in war-torn Afghanistan also has a direct bearing on regional security, Jaishankar told a news conference in Moscow after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent will be hosting the international conference "Central and South Asia: Regional Interconnectedness. Challenges and Opportunities." The conference that is slated to be held on 15-16 July, will have amongst its themes security and connectivity. Representatives of Russia, Iran, Pakistan, China, the US, and the European Union are to participate in the meet. India has been seeking alternate land and sea routes to connect with land locked Afghanistan especially since tense ties with Pakistan has resulted in no direct overland route to Afghanistan. New Delhi’s aim has been to increase trade with Afghanistan so that its economy revives.

Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is expected to represent Islamabad at the Dushanbe meet as well as the Tashkent gathering – bringing the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan face to face with each other. This is the third time both foreign ministers will be present in the same location at the same time this year. Earlier, the two represented India and Pakistan in Dushanbe at the Heart of Asia conference on Afghanistan. The two were on separate bilateral visits to the UAE. But there were no bilateral talks between the two foreign ministers, according to Indian officials.

