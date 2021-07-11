Foreign minister Jaishankar to begin two-nation tour of Central Asia this week

The advances made by the Taliban territorially especially in north Afghanistan bordering Tajikistan following the departure of US troops has been a source of wariness for Afghanistan’s neighbours including Tajikistan that shares a border with the country. News reports last week had said that over 1,000 Afghan soldiers had fled Afghanistan and crossed over to Tajikistan as the Taliban made inroads into more Afghan government held areas.Jaishankar on a visit to Russia last week said he concerned by the levels of violence in Afghanistan. India has been repeatedly seeking a reduction in the levels of violence warning that the legitimacy of a dispensation that had come to power through violence would be questioned. The situation in war-torn Afghanistan also has a direct bearing on regional security, Jaishankar told a news conference in Moscow after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

