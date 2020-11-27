Foreign Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Seychelles for two day visit

NEW DELHI: Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Seychelles on Friday on a two day visit, the first high level interaction between India and Indian Ocean archipelago nation since elections in October brought to the office of president the Indian origin Wavel Ramkalawan.

Jaishankar is the first to arrive for an “in person" visit to the country since the start of the covid-19 pandemic put embargos on travel. Seychelles has made an exception in the case of the Indian minister allowing the visit to take place. Jaishankar is carrying a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for President Ramkalawan. The main aim of the trip is to “understand President Ramkalawan’s development priorities to strengthen bilateral cooperation," according to a person familiar with the developments.

Ramkalawan, a former Anglican priest, defeated incumbent Danny Faure after three decades of unsuccessful runs for the presidency of the East African nation, a Reuters report said.

It was with Danny Faure’s government that India signed a pact to develop the naval facility on Assumption Island for use by both countries. The plan included the construction of an airstrip and a jetty besides housing infrastructure, all built through an investment of $ 550 million by India. But opposition from Ramkalawan and his Linyon Demokratik Seselwa (LDS) stalled the project for which an initial pact was signed during Modi’s 2015 visit to Seychelles.

The subject may come up in Jaishankar’s conversations with Ramkalawan during the 27-28 November visit.

Since the introduction of the multiparty democracy in 1993 in Seychelles, all governments have followed an ‘India First’ policy. Modi visited Seychelles in 2015 during a tour of three Indian Ocean island nations during which he also visited Sri Lanka and Mauritius. Modi’s 2015 visit to Seychelles was the first prime ministerial visit in 33 years.

In recent years, India has tried to broad base its relationship through its development cooperation and assistance in the form of grants and concessional loans. India currently supports three of five National Priority projects in the Seychelles announced during the visit of then President of Seychelles Danny Faure to India in June 2018. The three projects are a new Government House (at a cost of $ 63.66 million), police headquarters (at a cost of $ 13.92 million) and the Attorney General’s office (at a cost of $13.38 million) and are currently being implemented. A magistrate court building project is also under construction in Seychelles for which India has extended a cash grant of $ 3.5 million in June 2017. The project began in September 2018 and the construction has been competed in October 2020.

Phase 1 of a High Impact Community Development (HICDP) project is currently under implementation in Seychelles with Indian grant assistance. Of a group of 33 projects, 19 have been completed. These have been widely welcomed by the Seychelles public and enabled India to reach out to the public with people-oriented work.

A project for installation of 1 MW ground mounted solar photovoltaic system at Romainville Island is nearing completion.

Seychelles was among the first few countries to receive support from India in the fight against covid-19 which included over four tonnes of life saving medicines including 50,000 tablets of hydroxy chloroquine.

