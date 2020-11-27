Foreign Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Seychelles for two day visit

In recent years, India has tried to broad base its relationship through its development cooperation and assistance in the form of grants and concessional loans. India currently supports three of five National Priority projects in the Seychelles announced during the visit of then President of Seychelles Danny Faure to India in June 2018. The three projects are a new Government House (at a cost of $ 63.66 million), police headquarters (at a cost of $ 13.92 million) and the Attorney General’s office (at a cost of $13.38 million) and are currently being implemented. A magistrate court building project is also under construction in Seychelles for which India has extended a cash grant of $ 3.5 million in June 2017. The project began in September 2018 and the construction has been competed in October 2020.