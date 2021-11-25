OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Foreign ministers of India, Russia, China to hold talks on Friday
Listen to this article

NEW DELHI : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's will hold talks in the virtual format on Friday.

The meeting, being held under the Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral framework, will be chaired by Jaishankar, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"The 18th meeting of the foreign ministers of the Russian Federation, Republic of India and People's Republic of China will be held in digital video-conference format on November 26," it said.

The three foreign ministers are expected to deliberate on regional issues of mutual interests including the situation in Afghanistan.

"The foreign ministers are expected to discuss further strengthening of RIC trilateral cooperation including exchange of views on various regional and international issues of importance," the MEA said in a statement.

India took over the chairmanship of the RIC after the last meeting of the trilateral in Moscow in September last year.

Following Friday's meeting, Jaishankar will pass on the chairmanship of the RIC to the Chinese foreign minister for the next one year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout