Foreign ministers of Russia, India, China to have a meeting on 23 June

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishanka r will participate in Russia-India-China (RIC) foreign ministers meeting on 23 June, said Ministry of External Affairs.

The trilateral meeting, which will be held virtually, will come at a time when India-China ties have hit the nadir in the recent past. India and China have each blamed the other for the border clash on Galwan Valley, the deadliest in several decades, which came even as both sides were attempting to resolve their weeks-long standoff in the Ladakh region.

"While we remain convinced of the need for maintenance of peace & tranquillity on border areas and resolution of differences through dialogue, at the same time as PM said yesterday, we are strongly committed to ensuring India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava told reporters in New Delhi.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to Jaishankar on Wednesday and they agreed to "cool down" tensions on the ground "as soon as possible" and maintain peace and tranquillity in the border area under the agreement reached between the two countries.

Russia on Wednesday said it is concerned over a fierce clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh, but believes that both of its close allies can resolve the conflict themselves.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia welcomed contacts between the two nations to de-escalate the situation.

