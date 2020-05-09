India on Saturday dismissed a statement by Nepal that a road it had recently constructed in Uttarakhand state cut across Nepalese territory.

In a statement, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said the recently inaugurated road section in Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand "lies completely within the territory of India."

"The road follows the pre-existing route used by the pilgrims of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Under the present project, the same road has been made pliable for the ease and convenience of pilgrims, locals and traders," he said.

The statement follows Nepal on Saturday objecting to the construction and inauguration of the so called "Link Road" connecting to Lipu Lekh which Kathmandu said was in its territory. The road too passes through the territory of Nepal, the Nepalese foriegn ministry said, according to news reports from Kathmandu.

This came after India's defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday inaugurated the "Link Road" from Dharchula to Lipulekh, identifying Lipulekh as lying on India's border with “China border".

Lipulekh is a strip of land on the northwestern edge of Nepal, lodged between Nepal, India and Tibet. While India calls it a tri-junction between these three countries, Nepal has refused to recognise it as a tri-junction and says it is part of its territory.

According to Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava, "India and Nepal have established mechanism to deal with all boundary matters. The boundary delineation exercise with Nepal is ongoing. India is committed to resolving outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue and in the spirit of our close and friendly bilateral relations with Nepal."

"Both sides are also in the process of scheduling Foreign Secretary level talks which will be held once the dates are finalised between the two sides after the two societies and governments have successfully dealt with the challenge of covid-19 emergency," he added.

Share Via