Foreign Minsiter S Jaishankar to undertake three nation tour this week

NEW DELHI : Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar will be undertaking a three nation tour of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Seychelles from 24-29 November.

Jaishankar’s first stop will be Bahrain on 24-25 November where he “will personally convey condolences on behalf of Government and people of India to the Bahraini leadership on the sad demise of Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa on 11 November," an Indian foriegn ministry statement said.

Bahrain hosts more than 350,000 Indians and both countries have worked together to face the covid-19 pandemic, it said.

Flights are operational between both countries under an air bubble arrangement.

On the second leg of the visit, Jaishankar will reach the UAE on 25 November on a two day visit. In the UAE, Jaishankar will be Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on 26 November. Both “will take forward the excellent cooperation between India and UAE under our comprehensive strategic partnership and exchange views on various regional and international issues," the statement said.

The Indian minister will also discuss ways for Indian workers to resume their jobs in UAE in the post-covid scenario. More than three million Indians live and work in UAE.

The two countries have been in close touch over the past months with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has speaking to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the pandemic and Jaishankar speaking to the UAE Foreign Minister. The two foriegn ministers also co-chaired the India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting in September.

A meeting of the High Level Task Force on Investments was co-chaired by Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry and Railways and Chairman, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) in early November, the Indian statement said.

On the last leg of his tour, Jaishankar will arrive in Seychelles on 27-28 November. The minister will call on the newly elected President of Seychelles the Indian origin Wavel Ramkalawan to present greetings of Prime Minister Modi and discuss with him the priorities of the new Government and avenues for further strengthening India-Seychelles bilateral relations, the Indian statement said.

Jaishankar will also hold bilateral consultations with the newly appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Sylvestre Radegonde, it added.

