Rajkot Collector, Arun Mahesh Babu, on Sunday informed that a 23-year old Tanzania national studying at a university in Rajkot has tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid.

The student has been admitted to PDU hospital.

This is the first Omicron case in the Rajkot district.

Earlier a 45-year-old NRI and a teenage boy, who recently arrived in Gujarat from the United Kingdom, tested positive for the infectious Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

The non-resident Indian tested positive for the infection in the RT-PCR test carried out at the Ahmedabad international airport soon after he arrived from the UK on 15 December.

A 15-year-old boy from Gandhinagar was also detected with the Omicron variant after returning from the UK, Gandhinagar Municipal Commissioner Dhaval Patel said.

Two new cases of Omicron had surfaced on Friday from Vadodara in Gujarat.

A Vadodara-based senior citizen couple who returned from Zambia had tested positive for Covid-19. The genome sequencing of their samples confirmed the Omicron variant on Friday.

