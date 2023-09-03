NEW DELHI : Foreign portfolio investment inflows into the Indian markets slowed in August after robust flows from April to July due to worries about impending rate hikes in the US, resulting in higher bond yields and a stronger dollar. Inflows in August were the weakest since February. Fears about rate hikes have also triggered outflows from other emerging markets.

Portfolio inflow figures also include investments through bulk deals and the primary market. In the cash market, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers after three months of sustained buying, said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Rising bond yields in the US and a strong dollar index are negative for capital flows, and this is the primary reason why FPIs have been sellers in the cash market, said Vijayakumar. Profit booking in financials also contributed to FPI selling, he added. The uncertainty is likely to continue, said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. “There is no clear trend. The uncertainty has increased with the US job data not giving any clear indication towards the US Federal Reserve’s approach. The China factor remains another key worry," Khemka said. However, broader market participation remained strong, as indicated by block deals and private equity fund investments. The market’s appetite also remains strong, as indicated by initial public offering (IPO) subscriptions, analysts said. While these are positives, market trends are likely to remain mixed.

“Another rate hike will cast a shadow on currency and liquidity, and there are risks for a slide," said Khemka.

Uncertainty about oil prices that have been rising and remains a threat to India has added to the concerns.

“The currency volatility is again a key risk, and dry weather conditions in September too can add to concerns," said Vikram Kasat, head of advisory at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd. Other party spoilers could include inflation numbers, he added.

According to Nishit Master, a portfolio manager at Axis Securities PMS, the factors that might affect FPI flows’ not very positively’ in the short run include depreciation in the rupee versus dollar valuation arbitrage, which might lead to flows moving to the Chinese market which is cheaper, and possible spike in energy prices and inflation.

The positive, however, is that FPIs have been sellers in most emerging markets in August, mainly due to this double whammy of rising dollar and hardening bond yields. However, compared to other emerging markets, they have been stronger in India.

The flows into India stood out against China, South Korea and many others that have seen much higher outflow, Kasat said, adding that the only other exception in the Asian markets has been Malaysia.

“India could continue outperforming other emerging markets," Kasat added.

India is in a sweet spot, looking at economic growth. The support to the markets was also provided by the strong earnings trajectory seen during the first quarter.

Master said that most developed markets, including the EU (European Union), the US and Japan, are either in recession or slowing down significantly. Even China has underperformed the market’s expectations in terms of growth and is expected to witness anaemic growth going ahead.

“In such a scenario, India remains the only major nation that will exhibit strong growth, which will attract FPI flow," Master said.

Master believes that FPI flows will continue to flow to India due to a lack of opportunities for FPIs to invest.