FPI inflows at six-month low, uncertainty likely to continue2 min read 03 Sep 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Inflows are low due to worries about impending rate hikes in the US, resulting in higher bond yields and a stronger dollar. Inflows in August were the weakest since February.
NEW DELHI : Foreign portfolio investment inflows into the Indian markets slowed in August after robust flows from April to July due to worries about impending rate hikes in the US, resulting in higher bond yields and a stronger dollar. Inflows in August were the weakest since February. Fears about rate hikes have also triggered outflows from other emerging markets.