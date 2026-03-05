Foreign sec Vikram Misri signs Khamenei condolence book - India's 1st diplomatic move since Iran Supreme Leader's death

India on Thursday expressed condolences over the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri signing the condolence book at the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi on behalf of the Government of India. This marks the first diplomatic move from India since the former Supreme Leader's death. Misri also met the Iran ambassador.

Advertisement

Khamenei was killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on Iran on 28 February. His death was confirmed by state media hours after US President Donald Trump announced it.

FM Misri signs the book

On Thursday, Iran launched a fresh wave of attacks at Israeli and American bases and threatened that the United States would allegedly “bitterly regret” torpedoing an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, while Israel said it had begun a “large-scale” attack on Tehran, mentioned a report by AP.

Advertisement

Iran's fresh wave of attacks come days after US, Israel jointly launched an attack on the Islamic Republic on 28 February, 2026. Hours later the same day, Iran launched retaliatory strikes – with explosions reported across Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Dubai, Kuwait, among other key Middle Eastern hubs – which are also home to US military bases.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)