On 19 November, a truck carrying the four terrorists belonging to the JeM was intercepted near Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir. The four were killed in a gun battle and a large amount of ammunition and explosives recovered from their possession. India suspects the terrorist were aiming to disrupt local elections that is to take place in the union territory this week in a bid to show the world that violence in Jammu and Kashmir continues unabated. This is despite New Delhi’s efforts to deliver development to the region in a bid to lure the youth away from joining terrorist groups.