NEW DELHI : Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Monday downplayed the possibility of Brics countries developing a common currency. Briefing the media, Kwatra said deliberations among Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa have been focused on boosting trade in national currencies instead of on developing a common currency.