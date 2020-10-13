NEW DELHI: India and the US on Tuesday discussed possible takeaways from the third “2+2" talks between the foreign and defence ministers of the two countries scheduled for later this month in New Delhi that could also include the signing of a strategic pact to share geospatial defence intelligence.

Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla met visiting US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun in New Delhi to pave the way for the “2+2" talks that is seen as the last major diplomatic engagement for the Trump administration before the 3 November polls. Shringla "highlighted convergences & shared interests between India-US. Both sides reiterated their commitment to the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said in a Twitter post.

“FS @harshvshringla & US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun reviewed status & progress of our diverse & growing bilateral relationship. They discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the UN, especially during India's membership of the UNSC for the period 2021-2022," Srivastava said in a second post.

On the bilateral front, a key takeaway at the 26-27 “2+2" talks is expected to be the signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) that will allow the US to share satellite and other sensor data with India to improve the Indian military’s targeting and navigation capabilities. This is the fourth “foundational agreement" to be signed between India and US after pacts initialled in 2002 (to safeguard shared military information), 2016 (sharing of logistics), and 2018 (a secure-communication pact).

Also expected to top the agenda of the “2+2" talks is how India and the US can meet the challenge posed by a rising China. New Delhi is engaged in a major standoff with China along their common border in Ladakh. At a meeting of the “Quad" group of countries in Tokyo last week, the US called out China’s belligerence in the region but the other three countries India, US, Japan and Australia did not mention Beijing by name though they all expressed concerns over China’s aggressive actions along its periphery and beyond.

Speaking at the India-US Forum organized by a New Delhi based think-tank on Monday, Biegun said India and the US had been too cautious in expanding the framework of “Quad" being wary of China's possible reaction. The coalition can be extended to include like-minded partners seeking a free and open Indo-Pacific, he said.

There was an "enormous" opportunity for a "security relationship" with India, the US official said while referring to China as "an elephant in the room."

"As the United States assesses our own interests and how they intersect with India’s, we have seen the conditions emerge for an organic and deeper partnership, not an alliance on the postwar model but a fundamental alignment along shared security and geopolitical goals, shared interests, and shared values," he said. "Of course, as we advance in this direction, there is an elephant in the room -China," the US Deputy Secretary of State said.

"India has a strong and proud tradition of strategic autonomy, and we respect that. We do not seek to change India’s traditions," he said adding :"Rather we want to explore how to empower them and India’s ability to defend its own sovereignty and democracy and to advance Indian interests across the Indo-Pacific region."

On the Quad, Biegun said it was a"partnership driven by shared interests, not binding obligations, and is not intended to be an exclusive grouping."

“Any country that seeks a free and open Indo-Pacific and is willing to take steps to ensure that should be welcome to work with us," Biegun said in response to Chinese scornful dismissal of the grouping as a “clique."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.