Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met acting US ambassador to India Daniel B Smith and discussed vaccine supplies from the US, visas for students and other issues.

“Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla had a productive meeting today with US Acting Ambassador Daniel B. Smith @USAmbIndia about India-US relations, regional issues & cooperation in the UN; also discussed Covid19 situation, supply of vaccines & cooperation in combating the pandemic," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a Twitter post.

Discussions at the meeting were a follow up to Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar’s visit to the US between 24-28 May. At the top of the minister’s agenda in Washington was the removal of impediments to the smooth flow of ingredients for the manufacture of vaccines in India. The US invoking the Defence Production Act in response to surging covid-19 cases in America has meant that supplies for the manufacture of vaccines in India had fallen short – causing distress particularly at a time when India was battling a surge of covid-19 infections during a brutal second wave.

There was also the issue of US supplying vaccines it had stockpiled to countries in the world. Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced that it would donate 25 million out of an estimated 80 million vaccines doses to the world including India.

The issue of Indian students wishing to study in the US but stuck here due to the pandemic was also taken up during the talks between Shringla and Smith.

India and the US collaborating at the UN Security Council, where India currently is a non permanent member and the US is among five veto wielding permanent members, also came up for discussion, it is learnt.

