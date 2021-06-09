Foreign secretary discusses vaccine supplies, student visas with US envoy

Discussions at the meeting were a follow up to Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar’s visit to the US between 24-28 May. At the top of the minister’s agenda in Washington was the removal of impediments to the smooth flow of ingredients for the manufacture of vaccines in India. The US invoking the Defence Production Act in response to surging covid-19 cases in America has meant that supplies for the manufacture of vaccines in India had fallen short – causing distress particularly at a time when India was battling a surge of covid-19 infections during a brutal second wave.