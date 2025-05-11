Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri ‘locks’ his X account. ‘Working tirelessly for our nation,’ says Owaisi slamming trolls

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has locked his X account on Sunday perhaps after facing abuses over the social media plaform. Misri was the face of government actions and decisions during the four-day India-Pakistan conflict with the both sides deciding to halt military action after a ‘bilateral understanding.’

Vikram Misri assumed charge as India's Foreign Secretary on July 15, 2024. A 1989- batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Ambassador Misri has served in various capacities at the Ministry of External Affairs, in the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi and in various Indian Missions abroad in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed trolls for targeting Misri. "Mr Vikram Misri is a decent and an Honest Hard working Diplomat working tirelessly for our Nation. Our Civil Servants work under the Executive this must be remembered & they shouldn’t be blamed for the decisions taken by The Executive /or any Political leadership running Watan E Aziz (beloved country," Owaisi said in a post on X.

Navdeep Suri, Ex-ambassador of India to UAE, Egypt and High Commissioner to Australia wrote on X that it was absolutely disgusting to see the trolls target Foreign Secretary and his family.

“He has been a picture of professionalism - calm, composed, measured and articulate. But that’s not enough for the bloodlust of a section of our society. Shameful!” he wrote.

Face of Govt during India-Pakistan Conflict On Saturday, it was Misri who announced during a special press conference that India and Pakistan have decided to stop firing and military action on land and in the air from 5 PM. However, there were violations of the ceasefire from Pakistan, hours after the annoucement.

Before Misri's annoucement, US President Donald Trump annouced that India and Pakistan have agreed to full and immediate ceasefire.

In a late night briefing on Saturday, Misri was back to point out the violations by Pakistan.

“For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan,” he said.

Who is Vikram Misri? Misri's assignments in New Delhi have included work on the Pakistan desk of the Ministry of External Aairs and stints on the stafs of two Foreign Ministers.

“Apart from serving as the Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, he has also served as Private Secretary to three Prime Ministers of India IK Gujral, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi,” reads his profile on MEA website.

Ambassador Misri has served abroad in Brussels, Tunis, Islamabad and Washington DC He was Deputy High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka and Consul General of India in Munich.

A Kashmiri, Misri was born in Srinagar and had his early education in the city's Burn Hall School and DAV School as well as in Udhampur (Carmel Convent School).

“He finished his schooling from the Scindia School in Gwalior and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree with Honours in History from the Hindu College, University of Delhi and an MBA from XLRI, Jamshedpur. Before joining the government, he worked for three years in the private sector in the fields of advertising (Lintas India - Bombay and Contract Advertising - Delhi) and advertising film-making,” reads his profile.