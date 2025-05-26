Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit Washington DC from May 27-29 to meet senior US officials; what's on agenda?

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will go on a three-day visit to Washington DC, US to meet with senior officials of the Donald Trump administration, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

Misri will be in the US capital from May 27 to May 29, the MEA said in a release on the day.

“Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri will be visiting Washington, D.C., USA from 27-29 May 2025 to meet with senior officials of the US Administration,” it noted.

Misri's visit is a follow up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US earlier in February to meet President Donald Trump, the MEA said.

“The visit is a follow up to Prime Minister’s visit to the United States in February 2025, when both sides had launched the India-US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century,” the release noted.

What is India-US COMPACT? During their meeting in February, PM Modi and President Trump reaffirmed the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. As a testament to the deepening ties of the countries, the leaders had together launched the “US-India COMPACT” (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century, aimed at driving transformative progress across key sectors.

“Today, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi launched a new initiative – the “U.S.-India COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century” – to drive transformative change across key pillars of cooperation,” the White House said in a joint statement.

“Under this initiative, they committed to a results-driven agenda with initial outcomes this year to demonstrate the level of trust for a mutually beneficial partnership,” it added.