Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra granted 14-month extension

The Narendra Modi-led government at the centre has granted Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra a 14-month extension in the post beyond his date of superannuation on 31 December. The directive was confirmed by in a Personnel Ministry order.
"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Vinay Mohan Kwatra, (IFS:1988), as Foreign Secretary beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. 31.12.2022 up to 30.04.2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a government order said.
Kwatra, who is known to have extensive expertise in dealing with India's neighbourhood as well as the US, China and Europe, will now continue in office till the present Narendra-Modi government term ends in 2024.
Kwatra had assumed office as Foreign Secretary on May 1 this year, succeeding Harsh Vardhan Shringla to the post.
The extension of his tenure comes at a time when India is assuming the presidency of the G-20. India is set to host the G-20 Summit next year.
Earlier, Kwatra was serving as India's envoy to Nepal.
Kwatra, a 1988 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, took charge in May this year as the 34th Foreign Secretary of India, succeeding Harsh Vardhan Shringla. He had earlier served as India's Ambassador to Nepal.
Earlier, the Union government had granted extensions to several key bureaucrats, including the Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, the chief of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), and the Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Other extension granted by this government: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba's term was extended until August 2023. Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was also given an extension until August 2023. In June this year, RAW Chief Samant Kumar Goel's tenure was extended for a year.
Meanwhile, ED Director SK Mishra was given his third extension for a year earlier this month, CBI Special Director Praveen Sinha's term was also extended for six months this October.
Rajya Sabha Secretary-General PC Mody also had an extension this August for two more years.
